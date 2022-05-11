Totally Accurate Battle Simulator wobbles onto Nintendo Switch this summer

At today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, developer Landfall announced its flagship title, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (or TABS for short), will be coming to the Switch this summer.

"Be the leader of red and blue wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places and fantasy worlds," the developer teases. "Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created" (for those yet to see or play any TABS, I can confirm this is an accurate assessment of the game's physics, which are not actually accurate at all despite the game's name).

"When you grow tired of the 100+ wobblers at your disposal you can make new ones in the unit creator. You can also send your wobblers to fight your friends or strangers in online multiplayer." You can check out the full Indie showcase, including some of TABS' interesting wobbling mechanics, below.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is already available for both Xbox and PC through Steam and the Epic game store. Bertie gave it a go all the way back in 2019 and called it a "ray of silly sunshine".

"TABS will grab bystanders, believe you me, and its uncomplicated nature will enthral them," he wrote. "[TABS is] funny, welcoming, and reminding us all not not to take ourselves too seriously."