Tintin developer apologises, says game is not "the experience as we intended"

Pledges to roll out fixes over coming weeks.

Two moustachioed men in bowler hats and suit and holding walking sticks, examine a small wooden case. A young person in a yellow shirt looks on. It's Tintin and the characters Thomson and Thompson.
Image credit: Microids
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh developer Pendulo Studios has said is it committed to fixing the game "in the coming weeks" after admitting it is not the "experience as we intended it to be" at launch.

Cigars of the Pharaoh quietly launched yesterday on PC, PlayStation and Xbox and adapts the early Tintin comic book of the same name.

Player reviews on Steam so far are mixed, with most mentioning gameplay bugs, visual glitches, and terrible AI. Pendulo published a release announcement on launch day revealing it is aware of the issues players will encounter whilst playing.

"Despite our best efforts," the studio said, "those who play the game at launch won't be able to enjoy the experience as we intended it to be." It called Cigars of the Pharoah its "most ambitious project ever", and thanked players for their support and patience as they continue to improve the game.

"We are committed to fixing this situation in a promptly manner," Pendulo stated, with "necessary patches" to be rolled out over the next few weeks.

Our pal Emma Kent enjoyed her time with Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah demo earlier this year, which she described as a "living, breathing world of Tintin".

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

