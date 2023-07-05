This speedy Kingston 256GB Canvas Go Plus micro SD card is just £17 from Amazon

There are only a few companies that we can all agree we can trust when it comes to storage solutions, and Kingston is right up there. Although the company is more known for its SSDs and USB memory sticks, the company makes quality SD cards.

This Canvas Go Plus range is aimed at those who need speed, reaching up to 170 MB/s, and it's down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now, for just £17.07. This is great for a card that ensures U3 and A2 speed performance.

Those speeds make it ideal for when you want to read and save games on your Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch console, phone or other gaming handheld. With the increasing size of games, especially PC ones, you'll have to add storage to top-up the internal memory.

Given it comes packaged with an SD card adaptor, this can also be ideal for laptops, particularly those that come with fixed internal drives leaving SD and micro SD storage as the only way to go. Another use for that adaptor is if you're an avid photographer or vlogger. The speeds ensure 4K video can be recorded without a hitch, something that isn't always guaranteed with slower cards. The same goes for recording pictures and video on an Android smartphone too.

This deal is just another example of Amazon providing significant discounts on many of their products ahead of their annual summer sale. This year's Prime Day event takes place next week on July 11th and July 12th. To keep track of what's on offer and what we can expect, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals guide. This will be the ideal time to upgrade your gaming setup with new and essential accessories. But be sure to keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter page where we're always sharing the latest discounts we find on all things gaming and tech related throughout the year.