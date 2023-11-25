This massive 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is less than half price this Black Friday weekend

This Black Friday weekend is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your gaming setup thanks to the deep discounts on offer by retailers everywhere.

The 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of the biggest and most premium gaming monitors you can buy. It's a 4K mini LED screen with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and 1000R curve, and it's currently available from Amazon for £1,152.71, a huge cut from its previous £2,599 price.

The updated model with the same, class-leading headline specs is also discounted at Amazon US and also Best Buy, each selling it for $1,999.99, a third off its previous selling price.

With mini LED powering the display, you're going to get greater colour accuracy and vibrancy that isn't possible through usual LCD monitors. And being a 4K panel is going to be useful for such a big display, but you won't have to choose between resolution or performance thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate, which includes AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDMI 2.1 support.

The immersion of a 1000R curve is aided with built in speakers and smart TV support. Being able to flick through streaming apps or up to four connected devices means the Odyssey Ark is a true entertainment hub, especially at such a discounted price.

