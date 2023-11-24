This Kingston KC3000 2TB NVMe SSD is just £85 this Black Friday when using eBay's promo coupon

For Black Friday 2023, you can make a lot of savings with eBay's BUYBETTER promotional coupon, which lets you get 20% off purchases from a large selection of participating sellers.

This includes CCL Computers, where you can get the best price for an NVMe M.2 SSD with 2TB storage we've seen so far. The Kingston KC3000 has already been discounted from £121.26 to 106.71, but using promo code 'BUYBETTER20' at checkout will bring the price down to £85.37.

With a 7000MB/s read speed, this SSD is compatible with PS5, though you'll want to also get a heatsink separately before installing it in a console. That would still however make it the lowest price for this kind and storage size of SSD that we've seenthis Black Friday.

