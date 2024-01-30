This full-size Logitech mechanical gaming keyboard is only £70 at Currys

While many popular gaming keyboards are now opting for smaller tenkeyless or 65 per cent form factors, having a traditional full-sized keyboard can be better if you're also using it for work as you'll want the extra keys.

There are still some good options for full-sized mechanical gaming keyboards out there but they are more expensive. However, the Logitech G815 is currently £49 off at Currys at the moment which makes it just £70:

The G815 is an impressive piece of kit, using tactile mechanical switches but still maintaining a very low profile on the incredibly thin board, which stays sturdy thanks to a steel-reinforced base.

You get the full range of keys here including the numpad, and you also get the media control wheel in the top right; media control switches; profile buttons; macro buttons and dedicated lighting buttons which can all be customised in the Logitech G-Hub software so you can sync it up to your favourite games or other Logitech devices.

The G815 is the bigger sibling of the wireless G915, which Digital Foundry rates as one of the best mechanical keyboards for gaming at the moment, so if you're happy with a wired keyboard and want all the possible keys this is a great option for just £70.

