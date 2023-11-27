Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

This full HD 75Hz VA monitor is down to just $60 from Amazon for Cyber Monday

Budget price with quality features.

There are some great deals to be had this Cyber Monday, which is just a continuation of the great deals we've seen over the Black Friday weekend.

We've found an incredible budget buy from Amazon US, where they're selling a 1080p Philips monitor with a VA panel capable of refreshing up to 75Hz for just $59.99. This is a great price for a low-cost gaming setup.

Philips 1080p VA monitor with 75Hz refresh rate - $59.99 - from Amazon US

This is a great 22-inch monitor for those of us who don't need the largest screen imaginable, and would also fit in small spaces where you might have your gaming or work setup. You'll get great viewing angles thanks to the VA panel, and gaming won't be an issue with the AMD FreeSync support and 75Hz refresh rate.

There are some other great deals still going this Cyber Monday, so check out our live blog to see what else you can snap up before the sales end.

