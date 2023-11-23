This fast and bright 180Hz QHD monitor from Alienware is available for just £264 this Black Friday

We're a day away from Black Friday but so many retailers are already discounting many of their products for us gamers and tech heads.

Alienware are currently selling this amazing, 180Hz 1440p gaming monitor for just £263.40 in an early Black Friday deal. All you have to do is add the code 'GROUPON8' at checkout to snatch it at this discounted price.

This is a monitor packed with some usual and premium features that are unheard of at this level. Yes, it's an IPS panel with 1440p resolution, but it also refreshes at up to 180Hz. This means the AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support can help with smooth visuals when you're playing fast, multiplayer games.

However, its brightness can reach up to 600 nits, a level that's incredibly rare for this price where 300 nits (or less) is usually the norm. So with HDR 600, and 95% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, this monitor would be great if you like to dabble in photo and video editing.

There are multiple ports here, including a USB hub, HDMI 2.1 support and DisplayPort, so you can keep everything connected and use this Alienware screen as your main place of work and play.

