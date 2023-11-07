This Crucial X8 1TB SSD is down to its lowest price at Amazon in an early Black Friday deal

Even though we're over two weeks out from Black Friday itself, retailers are falling over each other by discounting scores of products early for us.

An essential buy for anyone interested in tech or gaming - or is sensible about saving personal data - is a portable SSD. Crucial are one of the leading producers and their X8 portable SSD with 1TB capacity is down to just £44.03 over at Amazon right now. This is the lowest ever price for this particular model.

This is a speedy portable SSD, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, meaning you can achieve transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s. This is ideal not just for moving about small personal and work files, but also large media files and games. It's great all-round performance and low price earn it a place in Digital Foundry's best SSDs for gaming ranking too.

The X8 drive is compatible with virtually every device, especially as it comes with both USB-C and USB-A connection options in the box. It's also been tested against extreme temperatures and conditions, and is drop proof for up to two metres. So if you've been on the fence about keeping an offline backup of your data, you'll be hard pressed to find a cheaper deal for such a useful and fast SSD.

There are lots of other deals on SSDs popping up throughout November as we get closer to Black Friday on 24th November, so make sure you're following the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below.