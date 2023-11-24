This 32-inch curved QHD Samsung monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is down to £259 for Black Friday

There are many Black Friday deals on gaming monitors but we've found one that strikes a perfect balance of features for a great price.

This Samsung Odyssey G5 is a 32-inch 1440p monitor with a 1000R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's currently £90 down on Samsung's website, available for just £259 this Black Friday.

UK

This is a great screen that balances resolution and performance to ensure the best value and features you can get these days. The 1440p resolution is great for many capable PC graphics cards, and a resolution supported by both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, making this ideal for when you want to up the details and visual quality.

And with AMD FreeSync Premium support with the fast 144Hz refresh rate, you can be certain to get the most out of action and multiplayer games here, with reduced latency and screen tearing.

