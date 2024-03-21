This 1TB microSD card has a new lowest price in the Amazon Spring Sale

There is a good choice of microSD cards available for less in the Amazon Spring Sale, so if you're after more storage for your Steam Deck or ROG Ally now's a good time to buy.

If you want to keep a lot of games on your console at once, or need more storage for files and photos, this 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card is excellent and the cheapest it's ever been:

The SanDisk Extreme pro has everything you're looking for in an SD card. It's an A2 rated card, meaning it has faster loading and in-app performance than A1-rated cards, and has impressive read speeds of up to 190MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s.

The SanDisk Extreme pro's excellent performance, huge capacity and this attractive price mean it regularly features in the Digital Foundry lists for the best SD cards for the Steam Deck, and the best SD cards for the Nintendo Switch.

This is currently the cheapest 1TB A2-rated microSD card you can buy, and it's worth the extra £9 on the 1TB Ultra that's on sale, if you're using it to store games to get that boost to performance.

