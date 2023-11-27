These premium Sony wireless headphones are down to just £259 for Cyber Monday

It's not just gaming stuff that's on offer this Cyber Monday, as many retailers are discounting tech items that can upgrade your everyday life.

These Sony wireless, noise-cancelling headphones fit into that category, and would make an ideal gift for non-tech heads. These are currently available for just £259 from EE and also Amazon for £20 more. The previous iteration of these headphones are also reduced on Amazon, available for just £197.99.

These headphones have everything you'd find in a modern, wireless audio device. The over-ear design is made for comfort, there's up to 30 hours of battery life, and there's a built-in mic for audio calls. The headset has also been optimised for Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can sit back and change your music, control your devices or set reminders without lifting a finger.

