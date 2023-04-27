The Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB SSD is now £55 at Amazon

We keep seeing some great deals on SSDs in 2023, which is good considering new games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor require just under 130 GB of space for you to download it.

So if you have your eyes on that game or other upcoming games like Diablo 4 then grabbing an extra terabyte of speedy storage space might be a good idea, especially if you can do it for cheap.

This 40 per cent discount on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD can help with that, as it's now just £55 on Amazon:

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus used to be up there as one of the best SSDs for gaming before it was replaced by the subsequent 980 and 990 SSDs from Samsung. That doesn't mean it's now a bad SSD, far from it, as it still has excellent performance and for the price offers excellent value for money.

THe 970 EVO Plus is a PCIe 3.0 SSD, so pretty much all modern motherboards will be able to use it. Speed wise you'll get up to 3500MB/s reads and 3300MB/s writes, which means it's still one of the speedier PCIe 3.0 SSDs and faster than some cheaper PCIe 4.0 options out there too.

1TB of storage is always a handy boost to your system, helping you to store a good half a dozen of those 100GB plus games that you've got your eye on or have been meaning to get round to playing. If you think you'll need double that, then the 2TB version of the 970 EVO is also on sale, sitting at £100 on Amazon right now.

