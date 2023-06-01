The Queer Games Bundle is back with hundreds of games for $60

With June now here and Pride Month upon us once again, the Queer Games Bundle has returned to Itch.io for the third year in a row, bringing a fresh selection of over 450 games, artworks, and other entertainments from queer creators around the world.

This year's Queer Games Bundle - an ongoing initiative to "collaboratively support queer indie, microindie, art, and experimental developers" - will be available from 1st June to 7th July.

It features an absolutely enormous amount of queer art, including visual novels, soundtracks, manifestos, essays, comics, erotic stories about orcs, table-top RPGs, kink, a Gameboy-inspired RPG about a lovesick emo kid, platformers, a generative photography simulator, interactive fiction, turn-based tactics, an existential desktop friend, and plenty more.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: PlayStation Showcase saw Sony fumble its first-party future plans.

Some of it is cute, some of it is funny, some of it tackles considerably more serious subject matter, and some of it, I should probably point out, is extremely NSFW.

If all that has you intrigued, the Queer Games Bundle is available in two different forms. There's the full-price version - which includes all 450 "amazing, heartfelt, fun, and radical games and artworks" for $60 USD (around £48) - and a sliding scale bundle, intended for those that can't afford the pricier version, which features everything for $10-$20+.

All money raised from purchases of the Queer Games Bundle will be evenly distributed between its creators. Organisers note last year's bundle raised around $215K, meaning each contributor got approximately $540 to help fund their continuing endeavours.