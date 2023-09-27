The PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset has a new low price on Amazon

The PlayStation 5 is finally now receiving consistent discounts and good-value bundles, and the same is true for many of the PS5's official accessories.

Now, the Pulse 3D wireless headset for the PS5 has received a new discount on Amazon, bringing it down to £64.99 which is the cheapest the headset has ever been.

The PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D wireless headset is one of the best first-party headsets around, and thanks to this latest discount is one of the best-value headsets to pair with your PS5 or PS4.

It seamlessly connects to your console (or your PC) via the wireless adapter, and you can use it for up to 12 hours over that connection before you need to recharge the battery via USB-C.

The 3D in the headset's name refers to the Playstation 3D audio - a form of spatial audio designed to create more immersive and realistic sound, something found in more of the best gaming headsets. As well as realistic sound, the Pulse headset has good audio balance that will show in all types of games.

The Pulse wireless has two built-in microphones with noise-cancellation that are hidden away on either side so you can talk to your teammates with clarity without having to flip or pull anything in front of your face. This helps to give the Pulse its really cool look with the white frame and black ear cups that have the same aesthetic as the PS5 console does.

You can also use the Pulse 3D wireless headset with a 3.5mm audio cable if you need to in a pinch, but doing so won't give you access to the EQ presets or let you adjust the graphical EQ like you can over the wireless connection, but it's not a huge loss as the default sound signature is fine for most games.

