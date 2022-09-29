The next Need for Speed will reportedly be revealed very soon

The next Need for Speed will reportedly be revealed within the next two weeks.

The report from Insider Gaming suggests that "Need for Speed Unbound" is set to be released on 2nd December 2022, and will allegely incorporate anime elements and new maps unique to the series.

The trailer will be around 1 minute and 30 seconds long with a soundtrack featuring rapper A$AP Rocky.

The game will reportedly also only be available on current-gen consoles and PC, a first for the series.

This Need for Speed was originally set to arrive in 2021, before being delayed to July this year, then August, and then September.

It's unclear as to why the game has been pushed back so many times.

The game is being developed by Guildford-based Criterion Games, which recently got a surge in staff members after it merged with Codemasters Cheshire back in May.