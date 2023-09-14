If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Logitech G915 wireless mechanical keyboard is now half price at Amazon

A massive discount on this excellent keyboard.

Yesterday Logitech kicked off its Logi Play Days event, a week dedicated to celebrating gaming culture, and to mark the occasion gave some big discounts to two of its best gaming mice.

Now one of Logitech's best gaming keyboards, the G915 Lightspeed wireless TKL, has also received a huge discount making it better than half price:

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical TKL Gaming Keyboard - £109 at Amazon UK (was £220)

This is the cheapest the G915 Wireless has ever been, and there aren't many keyboards with mechanical switches, 2.4GHz wireless, a low profile, and sturdy design that you can get for just over £100 at the moment. This discount is for the Black version of the G915, the White version is also on sale but for £130, so you could pay £21 extra if you really wanted it in white.

Last week I reviewed Logitech's new G Pro X TKL Lightspeed keyboard with Digital Foundry's Will Judd, and we both liked the keyboard but found it hard to recommend at the £199 price point unless you're really serious about your competitive gaming.

If you liked the look of the Pro X TKL though, and want something cheaper, then the G915 Wireless has a lot of similar features for almost half the price. You get the same Lightspeed wireless connectivity, mechanical switches, the same array of media keys and scroll bar, and the same TKL form factor although the G915 is slightly wider.

The Logitech G915 is still one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards around that feels great to use and looks great on your desk, and is one of the few mechanical gaming keyboards that also has low-latency wireless connectivity. It was a great choice when it was on sale for around £150, but now it's half price it's an absolute steal.

Have a look at the two discounts on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and G502 X Wireless gaming mice that I also covered, either of which would pair well with the G915. Also, be sure to follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags underneath this article so you can get notified when we write about a new deal on gaming accessories and tech.

