Two of Logitech's best gaming mice have just hit their lowest-ever-prices

Logitech makes some excellent gaming accessories, with lots of different styles of gaming mice, keyboards, headsets and more to suit your gaming needs.

Today Logitech have launched its Logi Play Days event, which is a week-long celebration of gaming culture, and to help mark the occasion there are some excellent deals on Logitech G products, including a couple of the best gaming mice around.

Down below, you can see which gaming mice have gone on sale, with a little bit of information about each one and links to where you can pick them up:

Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse

Image credit: Logitech

Last week, Digital Foundry's Will Judd and I reviewed the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. We both agreed that the mouse is excellent, but it has a high price tag and that if you want to get the same kind of performance for less, it's worth waiting for the original G Pro X Superlight to go on sale. Well, here you go, thanks to the Logi Play Days discounts, the G Pro X Superlight has now dropped to just £89.90 - the cheapest it's ever been. If you're looking for a high-end gaming mouse to give you the edge in competitive shooters, this is a great time to pick one up:

Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse

If you're after something a bit more versatile, or with more customisation options, then the G502 X is a great choice. It's a slightly larger, wireless version of the legendary G502 mouse - a combination that makes this one of the best gaming mice around right now. The G502 X has the hybrid optical-mechanical switches you'd get in the Superlight, but also has nine programmable buttons and the satisfying dual-mode scroll wheel, as well as some nice glowing 8-LED lighting. Just like the Superlight, the G502 X is now its lowest-ever-price:

Either of these mice will be great for gaming, with the Superlight more tailored towards competitive shooters and the G502 for more general gaming, but either way these are two excellent mice that will last you a long time.

If you want to know when there are more discounts on Logitech products in the Logi Play Days event, or when there are other deals on the best gaming accessories and tech, follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tag underneath this article so you can get notifications when we've written about new deals.