The Logitech G29 driving set is nearly half price this Black Friday from Amazon

Black Friday is here and we're sharing some of the best discounts on gaming and tech products from trusted retailers.

If you're into racing games, this is a must buy. The Logitech G29 steering wheel and pedal set is nearly half price at Amazon right now, available for £179 for both the PS4 and PS5 edition and the Xbox One and Series version. Each of these models is compatible with PC too. And our American readers don't miss out either, as the PS/PC version is down to just $199 at Amazon US.

When it comes to games like Grand Turismo and Forza Motorsport, the best way to experience the gruelling, realistic work on display is to drive as if you're actually behind the wheel. This driving controller set makes no compromises on quality, to ensure you get the best feeling of immersive gameplay possible.

