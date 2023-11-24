Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Logitech G29 driving set is nearly half price this Black Friday from Amazon

Discounted for both PS5 and Xbox.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

Black Friday is here and we're sharing some of the best discounts on gaming and tech products from trusted retailers.

If you're into racing games, this is a must buy. The Logitech G29 steering wheel and pedal set is nearly half price at Amazon right now, available for £179 for both the PS4 and PS5 edition and the Xbox One and Series version. Each of these models is compatible with PC too. And our American readers don't miss out either, as the PS/PC version is down to just $199 at Amazon US.

Logitech G29 driving set (PlayStation and PC) - £179 - from Amazon

Buy now

Logitech G29 driving set (Xbox and PC) - £179 - from Amazon

Buy now

Logitech G29 driving set (PlayStation and PC) - $199 - from Amazon

Buy now

When it comes to games like Grand Turismo and Forza Motorsport, the best way to experience the gruelling, realistic work on display is to drive as if you're actually behind the wheel. This driving controller set makes no compromises on quality, to ensure you get the best feeling of immersive gameplay possible.

With so many deals live and still expected to come, follow our Black Friday deals page to make sure you don't miss out on anything when it comes to getting the best discounts on games and accessories.

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals Logitech PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments