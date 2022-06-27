The Lenovo G27q-20 is a QHD gaming monitor you can get for £200

We're pretty spoiled for choice when it comes to gaming monitors now, with great options for 1080p and 1440p gaming; standard, widescreen, and ultrawide aspect ratios; and high refresh rates coming as standard.

That also means we get to see lots of great deals on monitors with loads of excellent features, like this Lenovo G27q-20 27-Inch QHD monitor which is 31 per cent off at Amazon right now- ideal if you're looking for an affordable upgrade to your gaming setup.

This is one of the best prices we've seen for a monitor that is QHD (1440p) and has a refresh rate of 165Hz. This means the monitor is ultra-responsive as well as good to look at, so you'll have a big advantage over your opponents in CS:GO or Valorant if they're playing on less responsive panels.

There's different things you need to do to get the most out of the 165Hz panel. Ignore the 75Hz in the product description as that's an error. If you want to get 165Hz and AMD FreeSync/NVIDIA G-Sync you'll need to use a DisplayPort cable with your PC. If you use an HDMI 2.1 cable you'll be capped at 144Hz from your PC. If you're using an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 then you'll be capped to 120Hz regardless of you using an HDMI or DisplayPort cable.

No matter what you're connecting to the Lenovo G27q-20 and how you connect it, you're still going to have a great time gaming on it thanks to the 400 nits brightness, a colour gamut of 99 per cent sRGB, and a wide range of viewing angles.

A good monitor deal to start off the week, and there's only two weeks to go until more great deals arrive on Amazon Prime Day. We'll be covering all the best deals over the 12th and 13th of July including deals on lots of different PC accessories like monitors, mice, and headsets. Make sure you're following Jelly Deals on Twitter, where we tweet out deals like this one and where we'll be covering all the best Prime Day deals as they happen.