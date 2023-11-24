Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard is available for just £70 this Black Friday

And $72 in the US.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

If you're after a particular gaming accessory, this Black Friday sale is probably going to be the best time to snap it up at a huge discount.

HP make some excellent gaming-focussed peripherals under their HyperX brand, and this Alloy Elite 2 is one of their premium keyboards. It's currently available for just £69.99 from HP, saving you £30 off the standard retail price. All you have to do is use the code '30BLACK' at checkout to take advantage of this price. Our American readers don't miss out either as Amazon US are selling it for just $71.58, which is nearly half price.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 keyboard - £69.99 - from HP

Buy now

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 keyboard - $71.58 - from Amazon

Buy now

This keyboard looks like the most stylish gaming keyboard you can buy, which is saying something. RGB lighting is abundant, but it's made of a steel frame with durable switches, so you're not sacrificing build quality here. There's also customisable keys, media buttons and a volume wheel, so it's ready to be made your own.

This is just one of many discounts we've found that are great for tech and gaming enthusiasts. Check out our Black Friday deals guide to see what else we've found, and there will surely be something for you.

