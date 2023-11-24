The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard is available for just £70 this Black Friday

If you're after a particular gaming accessory, this Black Friday sale is probably going to be the best time to snap it up at a huge discount.

HP make some excellent gaming-focussed peripherals under their HyperX brand, and this Alloy Elite 2 is one of their premium keyboards. It's currently available for just £69.99 from HP, saving you £30 off the standard retail price. All you have to do is use the code '30BLACK' at checkout to take advantage of this price. Our American readers don't miss out either as Amazon US are selling it for just $71.58, which is nearly half price.

This keyboard looks like the most stylish gaming keyboard you can buy, which is saying something. RGB lighting is abundant, but it's made of a steel frame with durable switches, so you're not sacrificing build quality here. There's also customisable keys, media buttons and a volume wheel, so it's ready to be made your own.

