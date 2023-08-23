The fastest SSD for the PS5 has just had a huge price drop at Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro is currently the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD on the market, with ridiculous sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,450 / 6,900 MB/s respectively.

Samsung also make a version of the 990 Pro SSD that comes with a heatsink attached, meaning it meets Sony's requirements for internal drives for the PS5, and is the best upgrade you can make to the console.

If you were thinking about giving your PS5 a big speed and storage boost, the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink has just had a big discount on Amazon, making it £137:

That impressive sequential performance, and the also-great random speeds of up to 1.4M IOPS reads and 1.55M IOPS writes, gives the 990 Pro a place in the best SSDs for gaming rankings, and its compatability with the PS5 also means it's one of the best SSDs for the console as well.

The only thing that's stopped the 990 Pro from being at the top of those lists is that it's been much more expensive than its competitors, and for most users the extra speeds aren't worth the bump in price, but since the 990 Pro keeps receiving big discounts like this it's a more attractive option if you want to give your PS5 or PS5 a big upgrade to its storage and speed.

If you use this SSD in a PS5, you'll be almost quadrupling the console's usabale storage, as only around 667.2GB of the PS5's 825 GB SSD is free for you to install games on, so adding another 2TB means you shouldn't have to wrorry about uninstalling games for a while.

Lots of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs continue to go down in price this year, and we'll continute to let you know when they do here on Eurogamer, so be sure to follow the deals topic using the tags underneath this article so you can get notified when we write about a new deal.