Get the fastest SSD for gaming whilst its under £150

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is currently the fastest SSD for gaming and will give your gaming setup a serious performance boost over an older PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD.

The 2TB Samsung 990 Pro has a retail price of £209, and due to memory shortages this year, that price hasn't deviated much. However, a new discount has appeared on Amazon which has knocked the price of the 2TB 990 Pro to under £150:

The Samsung 990 Pro's sequential read and write speeds of 7,450MB/s and 6,900 MB/s respectively put it at the top of the best gaming SSDs rankings when it comes to speed, as it is twice as fast as any PCIe 3.0 SSD.

If you're searching for the fastest transfer and loading times for your PS5 games, you can attach a heatsink to the Samsung 990 Pro for less than a tenner and you'll end up with one of the best SSDs for the PS5 to help keep more of the games you love installed at the same time.

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD was cheaper back during the Black Friday promotion last year, but since then it's not dropped below £155 so if you've been after a serious speed boost for your PS5 or PC now's a great time to do it.

