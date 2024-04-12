The brilliant PlayStation Access Controller is £20 off at Currys

PlayStation launched its own accessibility controller, the PlayStation Access, in December last year with a retail price of £79.99.

Now only four months after its release, you can get the impressive Access controller for a new low price of £59.99 thanks to a £20 discount at Currys:

The PlayStation Access is a great controller to help people with disabilities play games more easily. The Access uses a circular platform that you can customise with an array of swappable button & stick caps to suit your needs.

The Access also has a singular joystick, which can have its length adjusted and locked into place once you've found the right spot. Once you've got it in the right spot, you can calibrate the ‘north' direction and sensitivity of the stick for further control.

When you've got the physical side of the controller sorted, you can further customise the controller with the PS5 to assign each switch and save custom profiles. You can pair two Access controllers together, or use it with a DualSense controller for haptic feedback, and you can add further accessories or switches with the 3.5 mm expansion ports.

The PlayStation Access is a very impressive accessible controller for PS5, that can also be used on PC, and thanks to the £20 discount at Currys is a more affordable option than before.

