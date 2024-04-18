The best SSD for PC gaming is yours for only £65

The most popular Gen4 PCIe SSD is the 1TB WD Blue SN580, which has almost 60,000 reviews on Amazon at the moment with a 4.7 out of 5 rating.

With SSD prices on the up, the SN580 has remained a great value option, and it's currently on sale for £65.39 at Scan to make it even better value:

The SN580 is also on sale for the same price at Amazon if you'd prefer to pick it up there, but there's only a few of them left in stock.

This pairing of solid speed and low price gives the SN580 the top spot in Digital Foundry's best gaming SSDs guide. Using the PCIe 4.0 interface and a larger hybrid cache that is used in expensive drives like the WD SN850x, the SN580 can achieve speeds of up to 4150MB/s for read and writes.

Random speeds have improved too, with up to 750K IOPS reads and 600K IOPS writes which will give you a noticeable improvement for booting into Windows and loading game levels compared to an older SATA or PCIe 3.0 drive.

Another nice bonus for this under £70 SSD is the inclusion of TLC NAND and a five-year-warranty, so performance should be reliable over a long time but if anything did happen to it you'd be covered by the manufacturer.

If you're after something faster or an SSD upgrade for a PS5 and want to see the best deals, have a read of the best gaming SSD deals guide on Digital Foundry, and you can give the Jelly Deals Twitter a follow too for deals updates throughout the week.