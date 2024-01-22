The best SSD for PC gaming has a new discount at Amazon

A new discount has appeared at Amazon for the 1TB Western Digital Black SN850x SSD, which has suddenly brought it back down to its Christmas price in 2023.

With this new discount, the SN850x becomes one of the better-prices PCIe gen 4 NVMe SSDs available, and it's definitely the fastest you can get for under £70:

The WD_Black SN850x SSD is still regarded by Digital Foundry as the best SSD for PC gaming, thanks to its impressive sequential speeds of up to 7300MB/s reads, and 6600MB/s writes as well as its random speeds of up to 1.2M IOPS reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes.

Those speeds in combination with the TLC flash memory, controller, PCIe 4.0 and a DRAM cache produce excellent all-round performance, with iproved file transfers and game load times compared to a gen 3 or SATA SSD.

If you're a PS5 user looking for an upgrade, the SN850x can be a great PS5 SSD too if you buy a heatsink to go with it, and doing it this way is currently cheaper than buying the SN850x model that comes with a heatsink attached .

It's encouraging to see some of the top SSDs still getting discounts despite production slowing down, but it's still a good idea to grab these deals while they're around in case there's fewer as the year goes on.

If you want to get notified when there are discounts on SSDs and other PC and gaming gear, you can follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below, or follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account as well.