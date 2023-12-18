The best Currys Christmas deals 2023
The best deals on tech and gaming accessories from Currys.
Christmas isn't far away now, and UK retailer Currys has its Christmas sales event going on right now to help you save money for the holidays.
There's lots of discounts on all sorts of tech, from washing machines and fridges to TVs and video games. We've sorted through Currys' Christmas sale to find the best deals for gamers on products like consoles, TVs, PC parts and accessories.
Currys Christmas console deals
- ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console - £549 (was £700)
- Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Switch Online 3 Month Membership Bundle - £309
- PlayStation 5 (Slim), Wreckfest & LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle - £489
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) & 980 PRO M.2 Internal SSD with Heatsink 1TB Bundle - £439
- Xbox Series S, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) & Arctis 1 7.1 Gaming Headset Bundle - £269
- Xbox Series X, Additional Black Controller & VS2881 Twin Docking Station Bundle - £419 Xbox Series X + Street Fighter 6- £399
Currys Christmas TV and monitor deals
- 48" LG OLED C3 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - £779 (was £999)
- Samsung QN85C 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV - £1,499 and £200 cashback
- BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U 4K Ultra HD 32" IPS LCD gaming monitor - £649 (was £849)
Currys Christmas game deals
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 - £30 (was £60)
- EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 -£42 (was £60)
- Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 - £33 (was £60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One - £54.99 (was £60)
- Street Fighter 6 for Xbox Series X -£35 (was £46)
- Dead Space for Xbox Series X - £25 (was £60)
Currys Christmas gaming accessory deals
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller - White - £79.99 (was £114)
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black - £99.99 (was £159)
- Razer Kiyo full HD streaming camera - £40 (was £55)
- Logitech G413 SE TKL mechanical gaming keyboard - £50 (was £70)
- Logitech G502 X Optical gaming mouse and G240 gaming surface bundle- £50
