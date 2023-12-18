If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The best Currys Christmas deals 2023

The best deals on tech and gaming accessories from Currys.

Image credit: Amy Shamblen / Unsplash
Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

Christmas isn't far away now, and UK retailer Currys has its Christmas sales event going on right now to help you save money for the holidays.

There's lots of discounts on all sorts of tech, from washing machines and fridges to TVs and video games. We've sorted through Currys' Christmas sale to find the best deals for gamers on products like consoles, TVs, PC parts and accessories.

Currys Christmas console deals

Currys Christmas TV and monitor deals

Currys Christmas game deals

Currys Christmas gaming accessory deals

Logitech G413 SE TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Image credit: Logitech

That's all for now, if you want to shop around you can also check out our best Amazon Christmas sales guide page, or our comprehensive gift guide for gamers to help you find a gift for someone this month. You can also follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below, and the Jelly Deals Twitter to get regular updated for the best deals in December and beyond.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Christmas Deals PC PS5 Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Mark Harrison avatar

Mark Harrison

Commerce Writer

Mark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Comments