Amazon Christmas sale: best last minute gaming and tech deals
The best deals on consoles, TVs, gaming accessories and more at Amazon.
Amazon has lots of great offers on tech and gaming products this December to help you get ready for Christmas for less.
The online retail giant has a lot of products in its different categories, so trying to find the best bargains can be a bit tricky. We're here to make it easier for you, by sorting through the best Amazon Christmas deals on products like the PlayStation 5, SSDs and SD cards, TVs, laptops, Amazon devices and more. You can also have a read of our Christmas gift guide for gamers for more gift ideas.
Down below you can find the best individual deals available on Amazon on gaming and tech for both the UK and US.
Amazon Christmas PlayStation deals
UK
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £30 (was £70)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Grey Camo - £63 (was £65)
- PowerA PS5 Charging Station - £20 (was £23)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset - £60 (was £77)
- Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB SSD with heatsink - £70 (was £100)
US
- PlayStation 5 (slim) Console Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499
- PlayStation 5 Console Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499
- PS5 Controller Charger Station with Fast Charging AC Adapter - $27 (was $31)
- HyperX Cloud headset for PlayStation - $40 (was $60)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe edition - $40 (was $60)
Amazon Christmas Xbox deals
UK
- Xbox Series X - £443 (was £480)
- Xbox Series S - £239 (was £250)
- Xbox Stereo Wired Headset - £49.95 (was £55)
- Xbox Wireless Controller - £50 (was £55)
- Venom Charging Dock with Rechargeable Battery Pack - £12.31 (was £15)
US
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle - $455 (was $560)
- Xbox Series S Starter Bundle - $239 (was $300)
- Starfield: Standard Edition (download code) - $50 (was $70) also on Game Pass
- PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - $27 (was $30)
- Xbox Wireless Headset - $88 (was $100)
Amazon Christmas Switch deals
UK
- Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Mario Red Edition - £289.49 (was £299.95)
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch - £14.78 (was £27.89)
- daydayup Switch Case - £9.98 (was £15)
- Super Mario RPG - £40 (was £43)
- PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Mario Joy - £40 (was £45)
US
- PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller Mario Joy - $36.49 (was $45)
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card - $14.29 (was $35)
- Switch Controller Charging Dock Station - $12 (was $23)
- Switch OLED Carrying Case - $16 (was $21)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $42.29 (was $60)
Amazon Christmas SSD and SD card deals
UK
- Crucial T500 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD - £72 (was £120)
- Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD - £63.43 (was £116)
- Crucial BX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 SSD - £56.20 (was £70)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC card - £13.50 (was £23)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro microSDXC card - £27 (was £77)
US
- Crucial T500 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD - $64 (was $160)
- WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD with heatsink - $160 (was $310)
- Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD 250GB - $31.49 (was $60)
- Samsung EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card - $20 (was $40)
- Samsung T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 1TB - $95 (was $140)
Amazon Christmas TV deals
UK
- Panasonic TX-43MX610B, 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV - £299 (was £430)
- Samsung 43 Inch CU7100 Crystal UHD HDR Smart TV - £325.50 (was £449)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV - £450 (was £550)
- LG LED UR80 43 inch 4K Smart TV - £398 (was £450)
- Hisense 43A6BGTUK 4K UHD Smart TV - £269 (was £429)
US
- Up to 40% off select LG OLED, QNED and UHD TVs
- Up to 27% off Samsung TVs and soundbars
- Up to 25% off Sony TVs
- Up to 25% off Amazon Fire Omni QLED series TVs
- Up to 25% off Amazon Fire 4K QLED TVs
- Up to 45% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD smart TVs
Amazon Christmas PC gaming deals
UK
- AOC Gaming Q27G2E 27 Inch QHD 155Hz Monitor - £178 (was £220)
- SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse - £25 (was £55)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL gaming keyboard - £35 (was £50)
- Razer Cynosa Lite full-size membrane gaming keyboard - £28 (was £45)
- Logitech G G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse - £35 (was £55)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop bundle with HyperX Pulsefire Mouse & HyperX Cloud Stinger Headset - £550 (was £720)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 - £699 (was £1,050)
- ASUS Laptop ROG Zephyrus G14 - £1,300 (was £1,500)
- MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop - £1,300 (was £1,700)
- ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 - £3,399 (was £3,999)
US
- Up to 39% off Samsung monitors
- Up to 37% off Asus laptops, monitors and more
- Up to 24% off Acer laptops, monitors and more
- Up to 25% off Logitech webcams
- Up to 50% off Logitech G gaming accessories
Amazon Christmas Amazon device deals
UK
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro - £30 (was £35)
- Echo Dot 5th generation - £25 (was £55)
- Amazon Echo Pop - £20 (was £45)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 - £60 (was £120)
- Blink Mini indoor plug-in security camera - £18 (was £30)
US
- Up to 55% off Amazon Echo Dot devices and smart speakers
- Up to 45% off Fire TV Streaming Devices (4K & HD)
- Up to 21% off Kindle e-readers
- Up to 58% off Amazon Echo Show devices
- Up to 45% off Ring doorbells, cameras and bundles
- Up to 49% off Blink smart home security devices
Amazon Christmas tablet deals
UK
- 2021 Apple iPad Space Grey 64GB (Renewed) - £267.60
- Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) Pink - £479 (was £499)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 - £230 (was £380)
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus - £166.51 (was £197.30)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB - £169 (was £219)
US
That's all the Amazon Christmas deals we've got for you at the moment, but we'll continue to update this page with new deals in the lead up to Christmas.