The 2TB Crucial P3 SSD is amazing value in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is in its second day now, and there's a great SSD deal available that seems to have so far gone under the radar, but is in need of more attention.

The Crucial P3 SSD, still one of the most popular options, is currently just £86 for the 2TB version which is the cheapest it's been all year.

The 2TB P3 isn't on sale in the US, but the 1TB has a nice discount and is available for $61.49:

The Crucial P3 won't be competing with high-end PCIe 4.0 SSDs that top the best gaming SSD charts, as it's an older PCIe 3.0 drive. It still has very respectable speeds of up to 3500MB/s sequential reads and up to 3000MB/s writes, as well as random read/writes of 650K/700K IOPS.

If you're upgrading from an older SATA SSD or physical hard drive then you'll definitely notice an improvement in file transfer speeds and load times, and you get a big amount of storage that you won't find at this price with PCIe 4.0 drive.

Because the P3 is a gen 3 drive, it won't work in in a PlayStation 5 because it doesn't meet Sony's speed requirements or have a heatsink, so you're better off getting one of the best PS5 SSDs when they're on sale should you want to upgrade your console's storage.

SSD's aren't as cheap as they once were, so it's a good idea to make the most of any discount when you're looking out for an upgrade.

There are lots of good deals on SSDs, SD cards and portable drives in the Amazon Spring sale this week. We're covering the best ones over on the Jelly Deals Twitter and on our live blog page so be sure to check those out.