The 1TB Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink is £92 at Amazon

With memory prices expected to keep rising in 2024, it's worth taking advantage of what discounts are left on the top gaming SSDs while they're still around.

One of the most popular SSDs for PC and PS5 is the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD that comes with a heatsink. It has very impressive speeds that will be a big upgrade over an older PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD. The RRP of the 980 Pro is just over £100, but it's still on sale at Amazon for £92:

The 980 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with impressive overall performance. It features sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 6400MB/s respectively, as well as having random load times of 680K IOPS for reads and 630K IOPS for writes.

All said and done the 980 Pro will give you fast data transfer times and faster loading times in games and demanding tasks. Those high sequential speeds and the heatsink already attached to the 980 Pro means it meets Sony's requirements to use it in a PS5 straight away, and makes it one of the best SSDs for the PS5 for the price.

The 980 Pro is obviously a good SSD to be used in a PC too, but doesn't quite have the same performance that the best PC SSDs do right now. That claim goes to the newer version of the 980 pro; the 990 Pro. The 1TB heatsink model of that SSD is now at its RRP of £125 on Amazon.

The Samsung 980 Pro is still one of the most popular SSDs for PC and PS5 gamers, so it's a good idea to grab one for under RRP while you still can to get a good storage upgrade for your games.