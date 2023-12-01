Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Survival game Pacific Drive pulls up on PC, PS5 in February

Release tyre-d up.

Screenshot from Pacific Drive showing the game's station wagon in front of a large open vent of some kind
Image credit: Ironwood
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Pacific Drive is set to rev up its engines and pull out of the driveway on 22nd February, across PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam and Epic Game Store).

The driving survival game was initially set to release this year, but developer Ironwood Studios made the decision to delay its launch in order to prioritise the team's health and wellbeing.

"It's so exciting to know that in a few short months, you'll all be out on your own adventures in the Olympic Exclusion Zone," the developer said while annoucing Pacific Drive's new release date. "For those of you who have been waiting for this news, we thank you for your patience and sticking with us! Everyone at Ironwood has been working hard to finish the game and it’s been a long road (pun intended) to get here."

Release date trailer for Pacific Drive.

When the driving survival game does launch, it will invite players to explore the Olympic Exclusion Zone in their station wagon.

This wagon is more than just the player's car, however. It is their companion on what looks set to be a bumpy and rather extraordinary road, complete with strange phenomena and surreal events all thrown into the mix.

Players will need to tinker away and upgrade their car from the safety of an abandoned garage to ensure that it is always ready to get you out of any tricky situations you may encounter.

Players will then be able to hop into their trusty vehicle head out, in a bid to "unravel a long-forgotten mystery" at the "heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone" in the Pacific Northwest region of America.

Earlier this year, I took part in a hands-off preview for Pacific Drive. You can read my thoughts on it all, as well as some memories from my own beloved car, here.

If you are interested in Pacific Drive, you can pre-order a physical edition of the game now.

Pacific Drive

PS5, PC

