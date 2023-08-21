If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pacific Drive survival game delayed to early 2024

Roadworks.

Pacific Drive preview - an abandoned car by the road in a brown haze, the player holding a crowbar in first person
Ironwood Studios has delayed its driving survival game Pacific Drive into early 2024.

The game was originally slated for 2023, but has been pushed back to prioritise the health of the team.

"As many know, we've been hard at work bringing this idea to life for quite some time, and every day adds even more to a game we're all proud of. In this final stretch however, it's important to us that we stay true to ourselves, and not compromise on the team's well being," reads a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"As our community grows, the support and excitement everyone has shown has been incredible and we can't wait for everyone to take their own set of wheels out into The Zone. Everyone here at Ironwood truly appreciates your patience and understanding."

Pacific Drive gameplay trailerWatch on YouTube

The studio also confirmed the game will be present at the Future Games Show with a brand new trailer.

Pacific Drive is Ironwood's debut: both a driving and survival game set for release on PC and PS5.

It sees the protagonist driving through the Pacific Northwest on a journey full of surreal events, with driving and resource gathering all presented in first-person.

You can read more in our Pacific Drive preview.

Comments
