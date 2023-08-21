Pacific Drive survival game delayed to early 2024

Ironwood Studios has delayed its driving survival game Pacific Drive into early 2024.

The game was originally slated for 2023, but has been pushed back to prioritise the health of the team.

"As many know, we've been hard at work bringing this idea to life for quite some time, and every day adds even more to a game we're all proud of. In this final stretch however, it's important to us that we stay true to ourselves, and not compromise on the team's well being," reads a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"As our community grows, the support and excitement everyone has shown has been incredible and we can't wait for everyone to take their own set of wheels out into The Zone. Everyone here at Ironwood truly appreciates your patience and understanding."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Pacific Drive gameplay trailerWatch on YouTube

As summer comes to a close, we’d like to share that Pacific Drive is moving its release to early 2024.



This decision gives us the room to make Pacific Drive the best it can be, while still prioritizing the health of our team.



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/GXDMC0Katr — Ironwood Studios | Wishlist Pacific Drive! (@ironwoodtweets) August 19, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The studio also confirmed the game will be present at the Future Games Show with a brand new trailer.

Pacific Drive is Ironwood's debut: both a driving and survival game set for release on PC and PS5.

It sees the protagonist driving through the Pacific Northwest on a journey full of surreal events, with driving and resource gathering all presented in first-person.

You can read more in our Pacific Drive preview.