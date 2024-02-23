Game of the Week: Finally, a game with the guts to ask, "What if middle child syndrome was a Volvo?"
And some stuff about Carlo Rovelli.
In the Zone, causality goes into the blender. The past and the present and the future do not always follow in polite order. No wonder, then, that I knew Pacific Drive would one day be our Game of the Week when I played a demo build and almost died because I grabbed my car's windscreen wipers instead of the steering wheel. Sometimes you can stir things apart.
We'll get back to that. This week, I was very moved to read Carlo Rovelli's beautiful, sonorous book, White Holes. Rovelli is a wizard, not just because he managed to make the science of the event horizon palatable to me, an idiot, but because at the end he performed a lovely handbrake turn to land on this thought:
"I happen to think that we should always address the universe as 'you', to understand it and to understand ourselves, a 'you' that recognises our shared identity with things, that says: we are of the same blood, you and I. Whenever it is a damp, drizzly November in our soul..."
Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!