Street Fighter 6 will have a closed beta in October

With cross-play between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam
Capcom just announced the dates for Street Fighter 6's upcoming closed beta test.

The dates were shown as part of Capcom's Tokyo Game Show livestream event earlier today, which also included a new look at parts of the game and some returning fighters.

Series veterans Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim and E. Honda were all confirmed as returning characters to the roster. Footage of the Battle Hub showed a game centre full of arcade cabinets for players to compete against one another.

Watch on YouTube
Watch today's new Street Fighter 6 trailer.

We also got to see some of the World Tour, the single-player story mode, character customisation and Scrap Heap mode. An accompanying post detailing everything shown off is available on the official PlayStation blog.

Street Fighter 6 beta test
The closed beta announcement.

Whilst a release date was not announced, a closed beta test will be taking place next month. It'll be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam with cross-play across all platforms. There'll be eight playable characters: Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken. A lot of the different modes from the game will be unlocked for players to try out, including training mode, ranked and casual matches, and tournaments.

The beta will be open during the weekend of 7th to 10th October. Full details of what'll be available in the beta are available on the Street Fighter 6 website. You can also apply online via the website, and submissions will close on 30th September.

Street Fighter 6's closed beta test announcement trailer.

