Starfield animated videos show off its retro space vibe

Bethesda has released three Starfield animated videos giving insight into three of its biggest cities.

Starfield: The Settled Systems is our latest glimpse into the game ahead of its release in September, and while it's not gameplay, the retro animation style is gorgeous.

The three videos separately follow a courier pilot in United Colonies capital New Atlantis, a young orphan in Akila City, and two street rats in the "pleasure city" of Neon.

So what do we learn about the game? Not much. The videos aren't voiced and it's unclear if these are specific characters we'll meet or just impressions.

Still, they give some great flavour of Starfield's world and I love the retro vibe.

You can watch all three videos below.

Starfield will release on 6th September across PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Fans are gearing up for release, with one compiling a speculatory skill tree after 200 hours of research.

Starfield: The Settled Systems - Supra Et Ultra

Starfield: The Settled Systems - Where Hope is Built