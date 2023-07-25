Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield animated videos show off its retro space vibe

City living.

Courier pilot suits up in Starfield The Settled Systems
Image credit: Bethesda
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Bethesda has released three Starfield animated videos giving insight into three of its biggest cities.

Starfield: The Settled Systems is our latest glimpse into the game ahead of its release in September, and while it's not gameplay, the retro animation style is gorgeous.

The three videos separately follow a courier pilot in United Colonies capital New Atlantis, a young orphan in Akila City, and two street rats in the "pleasure city" of Neon.

So what do we learn about the game? Not much. The videos aren't voiced and it's unclear if these are specific characters we'll meet or just impressions.

Still, they give some great flavour of Starfield's world and I love the retro vibe.

You can watch all three videos below.

Starfield will release on 6th September across PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Fans are gearing up for release, with one compiling a speculatory skill tree after 200 hours of research.

Starfield: The Settled Systems - Supra Et Ultra
Starfield: The Settled Systems - Where Hope is Built
Starfield: The Settled Systems - The Hand that Feeds
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch