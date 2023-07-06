Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sonic Prime season two's first episode out now on YouTube

Sonadow unite.

Shadow and Sonic in Sonic Prime
Image credit: Netflix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

The first episode of Sonic Prime season two is now available to watch ahead of the full series release.

That will be on Netflix on 13th July.

Until then, episode one is available to watch now on YouTube as a teaser. It's titled Avoid the Void.

Sonic Superstars - Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

Season one of Sonic Prime saw the blue blur traversing the Shatterverse - a metaverse of alternate Sonic realities that put familiar characters in amusing new situations.

This first episode of season two sees Shadow - infamous Sonic antagonist - ambushing Sonic in the void, picking up where the first season ended on a cliffhanger.

The release date for season two of Sonic Prime was announced back in May.

Of course, with Sonic and Shadow together in the new episode, fans have started shipping the two together as a gay romance known as Sonadow. They're cute but...it's definitely a stretch.

Over in game land, the newly announced Sonic Superstars is set to release later this year across Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC.

It's a return to classic sidescrolling and features four player co-op.

You can watch the full episode of Sonic Prime below.

Avoid the Void FULL EPISODE.Watch on YouTube
Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

