Somehow, Baldur's Gate 3 was completed by 368 players in its opening weekend

And my choices were incredibly basic.

Close up of Gale in Baldur's Gate 3
Larian has released some Baldur's Gate 3 stats to celebrate its first week of release and some of them are remarkable.

In particular, 368 players managed to complete the game in the opening weekend. How? I have no idea - this game is incredibly long and in-depth.

It all begins with character creation, of course, which is what most of these stats consider.

12 awesome Baldur's Gate 3 beginners tips and tactics.Watch on YouTube

Over 93 percent of players chose to play as a custom character rather than a preset companion. They then spent a combined 88 years in character creation, with almost 10 percent of players spending at least an hour in character creation.

You can count me as one of them, mainly deciding on which class and spells to roll.

Speaking of which, Paladin was the most popular class, followed by Sorcerer and Warlock. Magic users are certainly popular.

The top race was Half-Elf, followed by Human and Elf. As a Half-Elf Sorcerer, I am now feeling incredibly basic.

At the other end of the spectrum, not only did the fewest number of players choose to be a Githyanki, but Lae'zel was the least popular origin character. Rude.

Gale was the most popular origin character and was also a popular romance option behind Shadowheart, although 100k players have been rejected by Astarion.

In-game, meanwhile, players have spoken to 1.4 million corpses and 2.4 million animals. Speak with Animals is clearly a popular spell.

Overall, players have already played Baldur's gate 3 for at least 10 million hours combined, or 1225 years. This is incredibly impressive.

Some players are experiencing the game in co-op multiplayer, to which Larian boss Swen Vincke suggests ignoring the companions entirely.

If you're struggling with Baldur's Gate 3, here are ten mods to make - or break - the game.

