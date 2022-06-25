Sega reveals the Mega Drive Mini 2 is getting a Cyber Stick replica

Sega has revealed its upcoming mini console, the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2, is getting a £120 (¥19,800) controller.

The USB controller is based upon the Cyber Stick and offers analogue controls for compatible games on Sega's diminutive system. As demonstrated in yesterday's announcement livestream, like its 90s predecessor, it'll feature a throttle, stick, and the ability to suit both right- and left-handed players.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 itself will retail for around half the price of this newly-announced peripheral (thanks, Famitsu).

Sega unveiled the Mega Drive Mini 2, its latest mini retro console, earlier this month after hinting that it had a big "new project" to share with us and teasing that the broadcast would reportedly include appearances from Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari. Given the guests, it wasn't a stretch to presume the secret new project may have something to do with a new Sega retro console - and it turns out that's exactly what Sega was teasing.

Sega's classic hardware producer Yosuke Okunari discusses the latest Mega Drive Mini 2 announcements: the games, the new USB Cyber Stick and more https://t.co/pQrXrhvkO6🇯🇵 https://t.co/txlFp7052w — GSK | https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate (@gosokkyu) June 24, 2022

Sega also revealed another batch of games coming to the new system from the Mega Drive and Mega CD archives: Outrun, Afterburner II, Night Striker, Ninja Warriors, Starblade, Splatterhouse Part 2, Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water, Mega Panel, Ichidant-R, Columns III, and Star Mobile.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will include 50 Mega Drive and Mega CD titles, including Sonic CD, Virtua Racing, and Fantasy Zone. While as yet there's no confirmation that the mini system will be coming to fans outside of Japan, Sega did confirm that Mega Drive Mini 2 will be released to Japan fans on 27th October and cost ¥9980, which is around £60. The compatible controller will release on the same day.

Digital Foundry's John was a big fan of the original Mega Drive Mini.

"There's so much to love about this product, from the brilliant recreation of the machine itself to the excellent emulation and a simply stellar line-up of games," he wrote. "Audio delay, input lag and scaling oddities hold this back from absolute perfection - but for the purists, there's always the Analogue Mega Sg for absolute authenticity.

"However, for a product aimed at recapturing the magic of a very special era in console gaming, it's simply superb. If you grew up with Sega's 16-bit machine but haven't played it in a while, this is an unmissable release - and possibly the best mini retro console yet."