Sega of America to lay off 61 staff next month

Sega of America will layoff 61 staff next month.

The news has spread following the issue of a Californian WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notice - required by law to give employees 60 days in advance of sizable layoffs.

Eurogamer can confirm, via the Employment Development Department of the State of California, that two separate layoffs of 12 and 49 staff will take place on 8th March.

Sega of America has not officially confirmed these layoffs. It's also unclear if other layoffs will take place in other Sega offices outside of California.

On social media, The Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega union stated these layoffs relate to a previously-announced plan to outsource QA and part of the company's localisation team.

A few months ago, Sega management announced their plan to outsource QA and part of Localization in a move that would significantly impact our workforce.



(1/5) — AEGIS-CWA 💙 #UnionizeSEGA (@takesAEGIS) January 31, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Eurogamer has contacted Sega to confirm.

X account What Layoff has also reported the layoffs.

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - California 🇺🇸



Sega of America, Inc. at 140 Progress, Suite 100, Irvine CA 92618 and 6430 Oak Canyon Road, Suite 100, Irvine CA 92618 will layoff 61 employees on March 8, 2024 as indicated in a California WARN notice. — What Layoff? (@WhatLayoff) January 31, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

These layoffs follow the huge success of the Sega-published Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Last week, Microsoft laid off 1900 members of staff equating to around eight percent of its gaming workforce - including staff from the recently acquired Activision Blizzard.

Blizzard now has a new president in Call of Duty boss Johanna Faries.

Then, earlier this week, Eidos Montreal confirmed 97 jobs were lost at the studio following the cancellation of a Deus Ex game two years in the making.

These are just the latest in multiple rounds of layoffs across the industry.