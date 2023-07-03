Seagate's 2TB FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon

With Amazon's annual Prime Day sale coming up, the company is still offering discounts on great gaming products, and this SSD is no different.

Seagate's FireCuda 530 is one of the fastest available Gen4 NVMe solid state drives on the market, and is down to its lowest price at Amazon at just £156.09. This is the same price at CCL too, so you can take your pick of retailer.

This drive has transfer speeds up to 7,300 MB/s, allowing for games and applications to open up incredibly fast. This is ideal if you're used to multitasking with multiple apps and files on a PC, or gaming on your computer or PlayStation 5 console. This version also includes a heatsink for greater peace of mind, and comes with a three year data rescue dservice from Seagate.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins next week on July 11th and July 12th, where we can expect a range of discounts across scores of different product categories. However, as we have learnt from previous years, it's not necessarily the case that the best discounts will only occur during the official sales period. So if you're after a high-capacity Gen4 SSD, this may be the drive to get.

