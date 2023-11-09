Sea of Thieves' new PvP-focused Skull of the Siren Song voyage arrives next week

As we stroll gamely into month two of Sea of Thieves' extremely long-delayed Season 10, Rare has announced that the second of its three big tentpole features - the new PvP-focused Skull of the Siren Song voyage - will arrive next Thursday, 16th November.

The Skull of the Siren Song provides a more action-orientated addition to Rare's piratical multiplayer adventure following the introduction of Guilds last month, essentially unfolding as an opt-in server-wide race to find the titular jewel-encrusted treasure.

Crews can opt-in to the new voyage whenever a ghostly note randomly appears on their ship's mast during play. Once a sufficient number of teams are signed up, Captain Briggsy appears to hand them all two maps maps - one pointing to a chest containing the fabled skull, the other to the key required to open it - whereupon a messy dash to retrieve them both is likely to ensue. But there's a little more mischief once the cursed skull has been found: any ship that houses it will significantly slow down, meaning it's likely to change hands a number of times before one dedicated crew manages to cash it in at an outpost.

Sea of Thieves News: Skull of Siren Song, Community Weekend, and Sail Alterations.

As detailed in Rare's latest developer video, next week's update will also include adjustments to make Guild progress a little less of a grind, a redesigned hit marker and a new kill marker, new outpost cosmetics, and new premium cosmetics in the Pirate Emporium - which is having a Black Friday sale from 24th November to 4th December.

As for Season 10's final update, that's due to launch sometime in December, bringing much-requested private servers for single crews. There are restrictions as to what players can do on these servers - basically, live events and activities built around Pirate Legends and PvP are off the table, and there're caps on levelling and certain rewards - but the bulk of PvE activities, including story content, will be available across the entire open-world map.

Rare hasn't shared a launch date for private servers yet, but they're unlikely to arrive before Sea of Thieves' newly announced next Community Day. This runs for 48 hours starting at 11am GMT on 2nd December with boosts to gold, reputation, Seasonal Renown, Allegiance, and Guild Reputation unlocking as the community wracks up more hours watching Sea of Thieves streamers on Twitch. You might think that encouraging players to do something together in-game would be more in the spirit of a community day, but what do I know!

But yes, The Skull of the Siren Song arrives as part of Sea of Thieves' Season 10 next Thursday, 16th November with more to follow. Happy sailing!