Save up to 39% off Razer Blade RTX 30 series gaming laptops in this early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are already plentiful, though in the case of Razer, the high-end gaming manufacturer's own store is calling it Cyber Weekend Early Access.

Between now and Monday 28th November, the main attraction is that there are some great savings to be made on Razer Blade gaming laptops if you're after the older RTX 30 series, which can still give you high quality results on the latest games like smooth performance and ray-tracing. This includes Razer Blade 15, which has a beautiful 15-inch OLED display.

For each order, you'll also get a free Razer Basilisk V3 X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse that's usually worth £69.99. In addition, if you use the promo code "CYBER23" during the Cyber Weekend period, you'll also receive Razer THS Micro Building Blocks as a free gift worth £39.99.

While there are no discounts for the new RTX 40 series laptops, if the power of these new GPUs is what you're after then you still stand to benefit as you can also receive Razer gift cards worth £300 or £400 depending on the laptop you opt for, so we've included these options below.

If you're looking for discounts on consoles instead, then be sure to check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we're constantly updating the best gaming and tech deals for this Black Friday period. Our computing experts at Rock Paper Shotgun are tracking even more of the best Black Friday laptops so make sure to check out their guide for even more offers from other brands.