Save up to 39% off Razer Blade RTX 30 series gaming laptops in this early Black Friday deal
RTX 40 series laptops come with £300 or £400 Razer gift card
Early Black Friday deals are already plentiful, though in the case of Razer, the high-end gaming manufacturer's own store is calling it Cyber Weekend Early Access.
Between now and Monday 28th November, the main attraction is that there are some great savings to be made on Razer Blade gaming laptops if you're after the older RTX 30 series, which can still give you high quality results on the latest games like smooth performance and ray-tracing. This includes Razer Blade 15, which has a beautiful 15-inch OLED display.
For each order, you'll also get a free Razer Basilisk V3 X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse that's usually worth £69.99. In addition, if you use the promo code "CYBER23" during the Cyber Weekend period, you'll also receive Razer THS Micro Building Blocks as a free gift worth £39.99.
Razer Blade 15-inch gaming laptop - £2,099.99 from Razer (was £3,399.99)
GeForce RTX 3070Ti, QHD OLED 240Hz, Intel Core I9, 1TB SSD
Razer Blade 17-inch gaming laptop - £1,899.99 from Razer (was £2,899.99)
GeForce RTX 3060, QHD 240Hz, Intel Core I7, 1TB SSD
Razer Blade 17-inch gaming laptop - £2,299.99 from Razer (was £3,799.99)
GeForce RTX 3070Ti, UHD 144Hz, Intel Core I9, 1TB SSD
While there are no discounts for the new RTX 40 series laptops, if the power of these new GPUs is what you're after then you still stand to benefit as you can also receive Razer gift cards worth £300 or £400 depending on the laptop you opt for, so we've included these options below.
- Razer Blade 14-inch gaming laptop - QHD+ 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4060 with £300 gift card - £2,499.99 from Razer
- Razer Blade 14-inch gaming laptop - QHD+ 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4070 with £300 gift card - £2,799.99 from Razer
- Razer Blade 15-inch gaming laptop - QHD 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4060 with £300 gift card - £2,499.99 from Razer
- Razer Blade 15-inch gaming laptop - QHD 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4070 with £300 gift card - £2,849.99 from Razer
- Razer Blade 16-inch gaming laptop - QHD+ 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4080 with £400 gift card - £3,599.99 from Razer
- Razer Blade 16-Inch gaming laptop - Dual UHD + FHD + Mini-LED, GeForce RTX 4090 with £400 gift card - £4,399.99 from Razer
- Razer Blade 18-inch gaming laptop - QHD+ 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4080 with £400 gift card - £3,799.99 from Razer
- Razer Blade 18-inch gaming laptop - QHD+ 240Hz, GeForce RTX 4090 with £400 gift card - £4,499.99 from Razer
If you're looking for discounts on consoles instead, then be sure to check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we're constantly updating the best gaming and tech deals for this Black Friday period. Our computing experts at Rock Paper Shotgun are tracking even more of the best Black Friday laptops so make sure to check out their guide for even more offers from other brands.