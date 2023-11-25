Save over a third on Samsung's 2TB 990 Pro SSD this Black Friday weekend

If you're in need of some extra storage on your PC or laptop having bought so many games on sale this Black Friday, this is going to be quite the deal for you.

Samsung make some of the best SSDs out there, and this 2TB edition of the 990 Pro is currently over a third off, available for just £119.79 from Amazon. And if you live in the States, Best Buy have you covered where this drive is available for just $119.99, a whole $80 off the usual price.

Because this is a Gen 4 NVMe drive, you're going to get amazing speeds. Read speeds are just shy of 7500MB/s, while write speeds are pretty close behind at 6900MB/s.

These speeds and the 2TB capacity mean you can store everything here, such as Windows, your favourite apps, and a bunch of games. And if you're upgrading your PS5's internal storage, this is going to be a huge time saver.

