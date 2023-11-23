Save over £50 on this curved ultrawide 144Hz AOC gaming monitor in this Black Friday deal

If you've been thinking of giving a big upgrade to your gaming setup this Black Friday, there are quite a few deals to choose from when it comes to picking a new monitor.

This curved, high-resolution, 144Hz gaming monitor from AOC is currently over £50 off at Amazon right now, where it's available for £278.97.

Having a curved, high-res gaming monitor at this price is a rarity, especially one that has a generous size of 34 inches. It's also very fast, with the aforementioned 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. That means we get reduced tearing and smoother visuals thanks to AMD Freesync Premium support.

Connectivity shouldn't be an issue either with HDMI, DisplayPort and a USB hub all included, allowing you to tidy your cables away and use this display for both gaming and work.

This is just one of many, many deals we've seen before Black Friday itself begins tomorrow. Check out our special Black Friday buying guide to get the most for your wallet when you upgrade your gaming setup.