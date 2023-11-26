Save over £130 on the Astro A50 wireless gaming headset this Black Friday weekend

This Black Friday weekend is a great time to upgrade your gaming accessories, especially as these are the most common items to receive discounts by retailers.

Logitech's Astro brand makes some excellent premium gaming headsets, and this A50 wireless headset with the base station is currently down to £189.90 for both the Xbox and PlayStation versions. They're both also compatible with PC. That's a huge saving from the £320 RRP.

If you'd prefer to buy direct from Logitech, they also have it discounted to £199.99. And our US readers don't miss out either, as the Xbox version is reduced to $228.72 and PlayStation version is $235.39, big discounts compared to the $300 retail price.

The Astro A50 has all the features you'd expect from such a premium headset. There's Dolby Atmos support, over 15 hours of battery life with the rechargeable battery, customisation options via software, and exceptional build quality.

If there are other things on your shopping list this Black Friday weekend, check out our deals guide to make sure you make the most savings when it comes to purchasing gaming essentials.