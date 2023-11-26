Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Save over £1,000 on this 65-inch 4K 120Hz LG C3 OLED TV this Black Friday weekend

Thanks to this Currys promo code.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

The Black Friday weekend continues to serve up some delicious discounts on great tech and gaming products, particularly 4K TVs.

LG make some of the best displays in the business, and right now this 65-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV is available for £1499 from Currys. Use the code 'VISION200OFF' to get an extra £200 off, which makes it a total of £1,200 off its usual retail price. This is a great price for an incredibly capable OLED TV.

LG 65" OLED 120Hz Smart TV - £1,499 - from Currys (was £2,699)

There's a reason why LG's OLED TVs are highly sought after, especially by gamers. With an OLED panel you get deeper black and great contrast that's unmatched by a traditional LCD panel. This TV is capable of a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support - which means great visuals with minimal tearing, and no requirement to choose between resolution and performance.

There are still plenty of discounts going this Black Friday weekend, so check out the other great deals we've found from laptops and headsets, to games and mechanical keyboards.

