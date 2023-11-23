Save nearly $90 on a 2TB Samsung T9 SSD in this Black Friday deal

The main Black Friday 2023 event kicks off tomorrow and it'll be bringing a whole heap of gaming deals and more. In the meantime however, there are some last minute early deals you'll want to hear about.

One of the many that's stood out to us is the Samsung T9 2TB Portable SSD, available from Amazon for just $149.99, a near-40-per-cent discount off its original price.

US

UK

One of the key aspects about this drive is its portability - not only is it a small form factor, but due to the nature of the drive, it can be easily moved between devices, perfect for transferring files and a feature that's sure to be handy for students or anywho who's back and forth between working from home and at the office.

Ultimately though, the drive can be used for anything, meaning you may also find it handy to store games on, and with 2TB of storage capacity, you'll be guaranteed to have plenty of space, even for the larger games pushing 100+ GBs.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals like this one, be sure to check out all our other gaming deal pages and more. If you're looking for more deals from Amazon, be sure to swing by our Amazon Black Friday guide.