Save nearly £20 on 8bitdo's arcade stick controller in this early Black Friday deal

8bitdo have been around for a few years and make some great controllers for a variety of different platforms. They're also admired for making high quality products that don't have any of the compromises that come with being a third-party manufacturer.

Their arcade stick is similarly popular and is one of the best sticks you can buy for gaming today. It's currently reduced by nearly £20 to just £63.49 over at Amazon in another one of their early Black Friday deals. This is a great price for a specialist controller we all love for certain games.

Those games? Brawlers like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and fighting games such as Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter 6 and more because this 8bitdo controller is compatible with both Nintendo Switch and PC. With both Bluetooth and USB wireless support, you can play without being hunched close to the TV as if it's an arcade machine. But also, the included USB-C cable lets you cut any potential lag and use the controller wired.

The controller itself includes a stick, face buttons just waiting to be mashed, and macro support with customisable buttons and dials. Once you start playing a fighting a game with an arcade stick, you'll never want to go back. We're just glad 8bitdo is here to support us on the way.

We're keepinng our eyes out for more gaming accessories going on sale in the lead up to Black Friday on 24th November, so be sure to follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below to stay up-to-date.