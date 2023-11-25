Save a massive $1,100 on this 4K Sony Bravia XR55A95K OLED TV this Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 has passed but many of its gaming deals and more are still ready to be taken advantage of this weekend.

One of the latest ones we've found for our US readers is this $1,100-saving on the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED Smart TV, now available for $1,699.99 at BestBuy.

One of the best and most exciting aspects about this TV is its OLED screen and 4K resolution capabilities, meaning you'll not only be getting some of the highest resolutions from whatever media you're playing or watching, but you'll also be able to view it with fantastic colour reproduction, making the image stand out unlike what you'd get from more conventional screens that use LED. This is a feature that quite literally has to be seen to be believed though.

