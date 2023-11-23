Save £600 on this MSI Raider gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 in this early Black Friday deal

This Black Friday is really the ideal time to upgrade your gaming setup and buy a new gaming laptop or desktop, as retailers take advantage of us surfing every page of their sites.

This MSI Raider GE68 HX gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is down to just £1299 from Currys in one of their early Black Friday deals. This is a significant price cut of £600 on this flashy gaming laptop.

The headline spec here is not just the Nvidia RTX 4060, but also the unlocked Intel Core i7-13700HX processor. This CPU has 16 total cores, so the performance is going to exceed many other laptops at this price point.

The screen is also a fast 144Hz 1080p display, but with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour accuracy, you can rely on this beast for other creative work too. There's also 16GB of memory and a terabyte of SSD storage, so you're immediately ready to go and get the most out of the latest games with this MSI Raider.

If you're after something else to go along with this laptop, such as a new headset, keyboard or mouse, check out our Black Friday deals guide. We're collating some of the best deals around from reliable retail partners.